OMG Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $835.40 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $835.40 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.05 or 0.00016900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.71 or 0.00372797 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002416 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

