Omni Price Reaches $8.23 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 59% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.23 or 0.00013645 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $1.96 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00391627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002269 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,190 coins and its circulating supply is 562,874 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

