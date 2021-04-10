Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of Omnicom Group worth $57,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,876,000 after acquiring an additional 545,927 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $77.66 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

