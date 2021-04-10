Omnitude Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.36 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.00611609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00032197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00037498 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

