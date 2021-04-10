OneLedger (OLT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00052941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00614846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030911 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,978,973 coins. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.