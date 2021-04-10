ONOToken One Day Trading Volume Hits $52.00 (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 998.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. ONOToken has a market cap of $92.16 million and $52.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONOToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ONOToken has traded 2,172.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $366.93 or 0.00619144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00036895 BTC.

ONOToken Coin Profile

ONOToken (ONOT) is a coin. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 coins. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official website is www.ono.chat/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONOToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

