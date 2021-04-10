Ontology Market Cap Achieves $1.57 Billion (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $565.29 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00053695 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.00343048 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,974,658 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.