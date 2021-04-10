Open Governance Token (OPEN) Market Cap Hits $9.44 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $9.44 million and $2.81 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00004309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00053516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00620095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00081924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00036892 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

