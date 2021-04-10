Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Hits $1.91 on Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00003163 BTC on major exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $35,655.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00053001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00081530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.06 or 0.00610135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00032241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00037604 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

OPT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.