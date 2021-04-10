OpenDAO Price Hits $1.94 on Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00053235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.12 or 0.00618443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00031382 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

