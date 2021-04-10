Opium Price Tops $7.43 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $7.43 or 0.00012502 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $30.90 million and approximately $61.01 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00068316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.72 or 0.00294130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.15 or 0.00747696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.52 or 0.98913181 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.00762090 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.