OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits Market Cap of $24.86 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00003477 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $24.86 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00295695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.35 or 0.00752778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,561.05 or 0.99882285 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.96 or 0.00769155 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

