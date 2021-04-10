Orbit Chain Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Billion (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00004644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $9.49 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 941.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00053108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00619148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00081654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00031298 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

