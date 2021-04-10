Orchid Market Capitalization Hits $296.06 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $296.06 million and approximately $39.16 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001338 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00021110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00082042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.95 or 0.00616132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00037819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00030784 BTC.

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

