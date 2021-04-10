Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Reaches $296.87 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $296.87 million and approximately $54.96 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00612134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037266 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

