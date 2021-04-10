Origin Sport Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $347,566.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $347,566.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00047672 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

