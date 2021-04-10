OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $260.71 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.65 or 0.00619248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00081712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00037119 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,932,426 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

