Ormeus Coin Price Tops $0.0139 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $500,873.52 and approximately $23,559.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.26 or 0.00296867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.92 or 0.00753647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,941.85 or 0.99841338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00769947 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

