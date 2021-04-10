OSA Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $200,919.34 (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One OSA Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. OSA Token has a market cap of $200,919.34 and $5,870.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OSA Token has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00621141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00081922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00030908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00036900 BTC.

About OSA Token

OSA Token (CRYPTO:OSA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 coins. OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC and its Facebook page is accessible here . OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc . The Reddit community for OSA Token is https://reddit.com/r/OSADC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OSA Decentralized (OSA DC) is a real-life blockchain and AI application for retail, the world’s biggest industry. The decentralized marketplace provides AI-driven solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and consumers. More than 10 global retailers and manufacturers already use the solution, which may become part of OSA DC decentralized marketplace in the future. Systematic inefficiencies cost the retail industry approximately $500 billion annually. OSA DC neutralizes these inefficiencies by uniting disconnected parties (manufacturers, retailers, consumers, and third parties) within a single Ecosystem, thus fixing three major issues that hinder the retail industry today: 1 – Inventory tracking Inventory tracking: the blockchain will reduce overstocking and understocking, problems that cost retailers $400 billion every year. 2 – Consumer trust Consumer trust: the blockchain’s immutable ledger will provide more reliable product data to prevent businesses from abusing consumer trust. 3 – Product waste Product waste: OSA DC will minimize supply chain product waste that loses retailers $100 billion in potential profits annually. “

Buying and Selling OSA Token

