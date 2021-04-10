Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to post $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the highest is $3.14 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $13.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $13.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

OTIS stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $355,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 140.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $1,417,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $63,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

