Ouroboros (OURO) Hits Market Cap of $125,186.99

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $125,186.99 and $1,374.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00067550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.25 or 0.00304221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.52 or 0.00736294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,092.82 or 1.01420509 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.82 or 0.00761684 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.