OWNDATA Price Up 426.5% This Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 712.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 426.5% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $65.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00065286 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003714 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

