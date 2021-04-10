Oxen Hits 24 Hour Volume of $622,381.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00002957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $95.73 million and approximately $622,381.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,251.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,150.80 or 0.03569720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.04 or 0.00398399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $676.37 or 0.01122579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.83 or 0.00481038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.50 or 0.00448950 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.27 or 0.00345672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,737,610 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

