Oxygen Reaches Market Cap of $161.39 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $161.39 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00005312 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000906 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

