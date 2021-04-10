PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Cap Tops $159.53 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $159.53 million and $507,982.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005081 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.66 or 0.00960983 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017092 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,335,135,410 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

