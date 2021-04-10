Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,282 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,457,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

