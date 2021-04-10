Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 11,832 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 126.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $106,950,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after buying an additional 582,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $209.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.