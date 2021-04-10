Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $369.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.92 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.69.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.