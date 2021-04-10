Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of -100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $41.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

