Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $284.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.41 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

