Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,438,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $633,046,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $204.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average is $183.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

