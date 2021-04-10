Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of PHM opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.