Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 11,232 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

