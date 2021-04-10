Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,253 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $272.49 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.37 and a fifty-two week high of $276.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.81 and a 200-day moving average of $240.53.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

