Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,512 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

