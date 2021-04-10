Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 837 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $502.88 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.40 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.22 and a 200-day moving average of $471.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

