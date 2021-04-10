Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report sales of $25.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $15.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $130.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.69 million to $134.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $188.90 million, with estimates ranging from $180.79 million to $199.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. TheStreet raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of PACB opened at $32.16 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -114.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

In related news, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

