Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 8,999 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $565,086,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,037 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,182,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,748,000 after purchasing an additional 928,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,057,000 after purchasing an additional 908,186 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,764. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,241.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

