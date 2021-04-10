Pacifica Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $183.00. 1,258,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $186.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

