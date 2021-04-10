Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2,809.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,785 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 67,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 97,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $74.07. 4,621,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,007,898. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.66. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,539 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,902. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

