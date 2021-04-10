Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 132,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,724. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $32.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.