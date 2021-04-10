Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 129.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $214.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,551. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $214.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.35 and its 200 day moving average is $192.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.