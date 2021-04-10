Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 45,872,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,345,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $345.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

