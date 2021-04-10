Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 96,520 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1,961.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96,520 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 1.5% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after purchasing an additional 231,406 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 45.3% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 2,973,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,269. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,721,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

