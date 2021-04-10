PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $5.25

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00008693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $332.87 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.00298502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.81 or 0.00751624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,871.77 or 0.99163669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.45 or 0.00714598 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.