Pamp Network Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $5,251.71 and approximately $907.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00053042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00616979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00081465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00030924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00036915 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

