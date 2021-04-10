Pamp Network Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $5,207.28 and approximately $899.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00053819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00615218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00081215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00031931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037404 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

