Pantos Market Capitalization Achieves $8.25 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Pantos has a total market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $89,031.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.00296976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $453.54 or 0.00753315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,643.09 or 1.00726053 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.89 or 0.00720680 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

