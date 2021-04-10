Parachute Reaches Market Cap of $18.23 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $18.23 million and approximately $242,696.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049439 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,966,526 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.