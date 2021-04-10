Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $12.35 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,653 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of TAN stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,188. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.08.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

